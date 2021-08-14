Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Halle Berry Celebrates Her 55th Birthday With Sweet Serenade from Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, made her 55th birthday a special one. Watch the Oscar-winning actress' sweet video.

Watch: Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Happy birthday, Halle Berry!

The Oscar-winning actress turned 55 on Saturday, Aug. 14 and celebrated her birthday with a sweet serenade from her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

"After the year we've all had, my heart is full as I'm grateful to see this August 14th," Halle wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie video of herself smiling serenely while looking out from a car window, with her hair blowing in the wind as her boyfriend's cover of The Platters' 1959 ballad "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes" plays.

"In the midst of the storm, I've managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I'm exhaling!" the actress continued. "Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade."

Halle and her boyfriend have been dating for at least a year. In May, she shared a PDA photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "We do this thing called whatever the f--k we want!" She also told a fan, "Never give up on love...Keep your heart open and it will find you!"

photos
Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

A month earlier, the mother of two and Van made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars, which the actress attended in a blush Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Halle helped Van prepare for the big event. He told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, "I'm a rookie, so she is showing me all the details."

See photos of Berry's most stylish moments over the years:

photos
View More Photos From Halle Berry's Most Stylish Looks Through the Years
