Margaret Josephs & Marge Sr.’s Holiday Gift Picks Will Make You Feel Like Part of the Family

We included these products chosen by Margaret Josephs and Margaret Kiss because we think you'll like her picks. Margaret is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know how close Margaret Josephs is with her beloved mother Margaret Kiss, better known as Marge Sr. We have seen a lot of their fun, loving dynamic on the show, which includes their bold fashion sense. Recently, the mother-daughter duo shared their gift suggestions during a live session on Amazon. Margaret said, "These are great ideas for you to give your mom, your aunt, your other family members."
Marge and Marge Sr. shared gift picks from many categories, including fashion, beauty, home, books. If you're looking for some shopping inspo, keep on scrolling to see their favorite Amazon items and why they chose each of them.
Anrabess Women's Casual Long Sleeve Crewneck One Off Shoulder Elastic Waist
Margaret said, "Marge Senior and I are wearing these matching lounge jumpsuits. You can wear them off the shoulder. They're adorable. They have a little drawstring waist. How fabulous are they?"
"They are so fabulous. The easiest thing is you don't have to unbutton it in the back. You can pull it down if you have to make a pit stop," Marge Sr. added, with Margaret gushing, "This is the most comfortable little jumpsuit. It's great for anybody in your family. We love to lounge and watch TV. The quality is amazing on this, so I'm really happy."
This jumpsuit is available in 11 colors.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Margaret began, "If you're wearing great loungewear, what do you need to go with it? Great slippers. I'm a little obsessed with these because I love this color. I got these for her. They look super expensive. They look like real fur, but they're faux fur. This is the best thing. Everybody loves to get slippers for the holidays." Her mom agreed, remarking, "This is the best. And it's so comfortable."
They're available in eight different colors and they have 13,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
"Here's another set of slippers. These are a little more luxury. They're Uggs and they're great quality," Margaret shared. Marge Sr. said, "I love the Uggs. I have like ten pairs of them."
"These are slippers you can wear out of the house actually because they have that great, thick sole. I like these because they have a little strap in the back. You could wear these out. Marge Sr. and I go to the supermarket always in slippers," Margaret said.
These slippers have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Margaret's fellow Bravolebrity Porsha Williams recommended these in the zebra print.
PajamaGram Pajama Set for Women
"These are fabulous. They come in black with white trim as well. I love these because they look very sophisticated. They're cut very generously. They're comfy. They wash very well. We always buy PajamaGram pajamas. They're great. Great quality. We buy all matching pajamas, my entire family," Margaret shared.
These come in 23 colors. These have 5,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hanes Women's 3-Pack Lightweight ComfortSoft Mid-Calf Crew Socks
The RHONJ star said, "I'm always looking for the best socks possible and we found them. I always need good black socks. These are by Hanes. I always need a boot sock. These are amazing. They're a great stocking stuffer. Everybody needs socks. Great time to buy them."
These socks have 3,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's 6-Pack Casual Crew Sock
"These are very cute if you don't just want black socks and you want to do some colors," Margaret said. Marge Sr. added, "I love the polka dots and the strips. Oh my god, they're great."
There are eight different color combinations to choose from. These have 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's 6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks
"I have been walking a lot. Marge Sr. needs little workout socks. These are great, these little workout socks. They're little ankle socks. These actually wash amazingly. Fabulous," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said.
Marge Sr. chimed in with "Look at these colors, aren't they great?" These sets are available in multiple color combinations.
Turbie Twist Hair Towels Cotton (4 Pack) Pink Heart / Solid
Margaret revealed, "I wash my hair everyday. I'm not blessed with good hair, unfortunately. I wear a lot of hair pieces and constantly filming, so I wash my hair a lot. These Turbie Twists are amazing. They come in a four pack and I love the little hearts. I got these for Marge Sr. and a pack for myself as well. These are so good for your hair. It has a little elastic in the back for you to put your little knot through and it holds it on your head."
Margaret emphasized, They're fabulous and they're very very absorbent. And you look adorable in them."
SiO Beauty FaceLift for Neck, Forehead, Eye & Smile Anti-Wrinkle Patches
"Everybody knows I use these SioBeauty packs. We love SioBeauty. Marge Sr. and I use them all the time. We sleep in them. I get them all the time. These are a perfect gift. It's great because everyone always asks me 'what are you doing?' We both got facelifts, that's a fact, but that doesn't fix your skin and it doesn't fill in the lines," Marge said.
"And they're reusable too," Marge Sr. added.
Kitsch Pro Ceramic Hair Rollers, Self Grip Thermal Hair Rollers- 8 Pieces
"Who could live without rollers? I'm always in rollers. These are amazing," Margaret gushed.
Marge Sr. shared, "Julius [Michael], who does Margaret's hair, told me all about it. He said it would be better for my hair. Fine hair needs body and I don't have any."
Child Perfume Roll On
Margaret remarked, "Marge Sr. and I are obsessed with fragrances and perfume. Our houses smell great and we physically smell great. My whole life, Marge Sr. wore Estee Lauder Youth. Now, she wears another perfume called Child. We have two sizes we included here. To smell good is priceless as far as I'm concerned."
"It is the best. You buy it on Amazon. It's so great. It's an oil. It's a roll on. The scent is unbelievable. I am so obsessed with it. It's the best thing ever. I get a lot of compliments on it, by the way," Marge Sr. shared.
Comptoir Sud Pacifique Vanille Coco Eau de Toilette Spray, 1 Fl Oz
"This is my perfume. I have worn this for 20+ years, maybe 25 years. It smells very delicious. It's the Vanille Coco. You smell like you're on vacation. People, when I walk in a room, go absolutely berserk. I can't cheat on my perfume. Joe buys it in bulk for me. I cannot run out of it. If I don't have it on, I'm going to have a bad day. I'm very superstitious. I've been on business trips, where I've had to have it overnighted to me at the hotel if I forget it. This is an amazing fragrance," the Bravolebrity said.
"I go through it very very quickly. We are constantly getting deliveries of this," Margaret shared.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
"This is super super important because she has a cat," Margaret began. Marge Sr. explained, "It's the best thing ever. It picks up all the cat hair. I run it once a day. I control it with my iPhone. It's the best thing."
Margaret added, "This is great for the clean fanatics." Marge Sr. said, "It really is. It's the best gift you can give to anybody. It makes their life so much simpler. I have had this for over six years and it's still great. It's the best thing ever. It charges when it's finished vacuuming."
Margaret suggested, "If your kids have their first apartment, give them this." The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher shared an iRobot Roomba vacuum in her list of products to get your home holiday ready. This vacuum has 46,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
PetSafe Bolt- Laser Pointer Cat Toy / Dog Toy
"She likes to always get the cat a gift," Margaret said about her mom, "This gift is for the cat lovers. It's a little laser. The cat loves to go all over. This is the funniest thing. This is a great gift. It's fun for your cat."
Marge Sr. explained, "You turn it on and it will go every which way and it shuts off after 15 minutes." This one has 5,200+ five-star reviews.
New Apple AirPods Pro
"We just ordered the new ones. They're updated. They have the little pads on. No one wants ear wax. AirPods are such a good gift. They're just the best gift ever. We happen to be big Apple people. Definitely a great gift for anybody in your family," Margaret said.
Apple Watch SE
"She is literally obsessed. She loves this Apple Watch. Everybody love an Apple Watch. Anybody in your life would love an Apple Watch. This is a great gift. For anyone with older parents, this is a great way to get them a little more technical," Margaret said.
Marge Sr. recalled, "I got this because I could have Mickey Mouse as its face. You can download different faces onto it. I could put Margaret's face on it if I want. It's great. It connects to your iPhone. It connects to your iPad. If I misplace my iPhone, I could find it with my watch." The Apple Watch has 19,300+ five-star reviews.
Eeyeology Eye Massager with Heat Eye Fatigue Relief
Margaret said, "Marge Sr. is always on the computer. This is a great gift for her because her eyes get tired. If she's not on the computer, she's on social media. It gives you a little massage on your eyes and it gives a little puff of air. This is perfect. This is a great gift for anybody who spends a lot of time on the computer, anybody who gets tension headaches, and anybody who has everything. This is such a great gift. Truthfully, I love it. I put it on my head every night and I just zone out."
Alexa Smart Plug- Set of 4
"Marge Sr. asked me for these plugs," Margaret divulged.
Marge Sr. explained, "These are smart plugs. You can hook it up to your Alexa and you can also control this from your phone. Plug this into your wall and you can set it up. You can plug anything into it and the next thing is you can say to Alexa, 'turn on my bedroom lights.' You can save on power. It's really wonderful. It's not difficult at all. It's really easy to set up. I've shared this with other people. It's really the most wonderful thing ever."
Margaret said, "These are so good. You can just talk to your Alexa. You can set it up for your parents. You can give it to your kids." Marge Sr. suggested, "You can use these for your Christmas tree lights too. You can even set it up automatically for Alexa to shut it off." Margaret said, "You can even use it from the phone when you leave the house, like if you leave your iron on, you can shut it off from your phone." These have 12,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Margaret said, "If you thought this was a thing of the past, it's not. People are still slow cooking with a crockpot. I love a good crockpot. This is so good. You just turn it on in the morning. You can slow cook an entire meal in here and it's done by the time you guys get home from work. You can throw in a whole chicken with vegetables. You can make a stew. You can make a pasta sauce. You can do anything in a crockpot. It's absolutely a great gift for anybody in your family. I just love it. It's really updated. It's digital. It shuts off automatically when it's done cooking, but it keeps everything warm."
This crockpot has 17,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Jonathan Adler Women's Gilded Muse Candle
"This is my all time favorite. This is such a great gift and the candle is so fragrant. It's beautiful. I love it. This container something that you keep after the candle is done. It's so great. It smells delicious. That's a great candle," Margaret gushed.
"Even the container is unbelievable. I think it's an amazing gift," Marge Sr. said.
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
"Another great candle is NEST. Everybody loves a NEST fragrance candle. This is the pine scent," Margaret commented. Marge Sr. said, "It's wonderful. I have several of these in my apartment because they're the best." Margaret added, "Plus, we didn't get real trees this year, so it smells like you have a real tree. The NEST fragrance is so delicious. It really goes through the whole house. I love it."
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included this candle in their list of holiday gift picks. This candle has 5,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser- Sugar Cookie , 5.9 fl oz
Margaret said, "I also love a NEST diffuser. I threw a sugar cookie in there because I love the smell of baking. This is a good one to keep in the kitchen. If you want your kitchen to smell freshly baked, the sugar cookie fragrance is amazing."
NEST Fragrances NEST181HLBP Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser
"This is my favorite thing. You get your NEST fragrance or whatever perfume you want. You plug it into the wall," Marge Sr. said. Margaret shared, "It also hooks up to your iPhone. You can put two different fragrances in."
Marge Sr. explained, "You can control the scent. You can create a timer for when it goes on and off. It tells you when your fragrance is well so you can switch to another one." Margaret said, "This is unbelievable. This makes your home smell like your own mini hotel lobby. I have one in my foyer, on my second floor, and on my third floor."
Debbie Harry & Blondie: Picture This by Mick Rock
Margaret said, "I have endless coffee table books. People come over and they relax. It's so nice to look at a coffee table book. It has to reflect who you are and your personality. This reflects Marge Sr. and myself. It's a great coffee table book. It's interesting. It's about Debbie Harry. It has amazing photography. I mean, she's an iconic blonde beauty. This Debbie Harry book is amazing and it's very well-priced."
GUCCI: The Making Of by Frida Giannini, Katie Grand, Peter Arnell, & Rula Jebreal
"This is a great one, especially since House of Gucci just came out. This is a great book to buy for someone, anyone who's into designers or fashion. It just looks great on your table. It looks magnificent and there are great things about Gucci in here, the style throughout the years. There are pictures of Ben Affleck, Naomi Watts, Debbie Harry. It's really pretty phenomenal."
Mother and Child by Claiborne Swanson Frank
"This is fabulous to buy for your mother or anyone who has a child. I love this book. I actually got it from my son's girlfriend, which was so sweet. It's a great gift. Get it for anybody who's a mother. It's pictures of all different moms, some famous, some not famous. It's a beautiful book. It's a great book that looks good on your table,"
Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life by Margaret Josephs
"Everybody should be buying this for everybody this season. I put my book in here because this is a great book. It's fun and entertaining. It's a great book," Margaret said.
Winter Beanie Hat for Women
Margaret remarked, "We are very big beanie hat wearers. She wears a hat everyday, especially when it's cold out. These are amazing. We had very expensive hats. I had a hat like this that was $220. I found this on Amazon. The little fur pom poms come off. It comes in a few colors. It's a great price. The great thing about this is that it's lined in satin, so it doesn't screw your hair up, which I thought was genius. I have expensive, expensive hats that don't do that. This is great."
"I love this. It reminds me of Mickey Mouse," Marge Sr. said. This is available in six colors.
Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat
"Look at this beautiful, beautiful hat. This looks like a very expensive, beautiful hat. Marge Sr. showed this to me. The quality is amazing. It comes in a few colors," Margaret said.
Marge Sr. added, "It comes in a lot of different colors. It's fabulous. It comes with a plastic insert to keep your hat the way you got it, in shape. I bought hats that were much more expensive and this is so much better. It's adjustable. There's a little ribbon that will adjust it." Margaret said, "This is such a good gift." Porsha Williams included this hat in her recent Amazon fashion roundup.
Rhinestone Crystal Diamond Headband for Women
"I am known to wear a lot of headbands. I bought this a while ago, an amazing rhinestone headband for the holidays. It's so perfect. I love a good rhinestone headband. It dresses up any outfit. I love it. It looks like a little crown. I think it's great. This band doesn't give you a headache. That's what I love about it," the RHONJ star said.
This headband is available in multiple colors and it has 1,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Madam Uniq Women's Strapless Bandage Dress
Margaret explained, "Every Housewife always wears a bandage dress that sucks in your fat. A great bandage dress, like Herve Leger, is super super expensive. You don't have to wear that because this is the identical fabric. This dress is amazing. If you go on my Instagram, you've seen me in pictures with this dress. It's great for the holidays. That great bandage dress is a steal for $58."
She continued, "Everybody looks amazing in a bandage dress. It shapes your body so perfectly. It comes in a multitude of colors. You guys are going to absolutely love it. You can't go wrong with a bandage dress."
Meilun Womens Rayon Belt Detail Bandage Bodycon Party Dress
"Here's another bandage dress. This one's in pale pink. If you guys are going on a vacation for the holidays, this is a great one. This is such a great dress as well. It's so good. It's like instant Spanx. You don't have to wear shape wear with a bandage dress because it sucks you in. Bandage dresses are a great staple in anybody's wardrobe. They're easy to wear. They look great on anybody. They always look expensive," Margaret said.
This dress comes in 10 colors.
Spanx Shapewear for Women Tummy Control High-Waisted Power Short (Regular and Plus Size)
Margaret said, "When you're not wearing a bandage dress, I suggest you wear shape wear. No matter how thin you are or how good of shape you're in, everybody likes to look smooth, right?"
Marge Sr. insisted, "Spanx is the best thing ever. I wear it all the time to hide my tummy. If you're wearing a dress that is not really loose, you definitely need the Spanx." Margaret explained, "This is high-waisted. It has a little stomach control. It just makes your clothes look better. It sucks in your waist. It's an amazing thing. It's life changing. It's a great gift and I always buy extra for Marge Sr."
Commando Women's Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings
Margaret said, "Anybody at any age can wear these. They've become universal. I absolutely love them. They're Commando leather leggings and they suck you in. They are absolutely perfect. They have become the universal styles. Leather leggings can be casual. They can be dressed up. I got these for Marge Sr."
"I am so excited," Marge Sr. responded. Margaret declared, "Leather leggings, faux leather leggings, are the best thing. Anyone of any age can wear them." These leggings come in 6 different colors.
