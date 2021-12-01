Kourtney Kardashian Has the Best Response to Pregnancy Comment on Her Bikini Photos

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Steamy Bikini Pics in Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian is literally just trying to enjoy life.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum found herself addressing another question about her body after she shared smoking hot photos from a dip in the pool. While many fans and followers flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis—best friend Simon Huck commented, "Views for days"—there was one user who took the opportunity to fuel rumors—and Kourtney just wasn't having that. "Not to be that girl but…is that a preg belly," the user wrote under the bikini pic. Once again addressing speculation, Kourtney wrote, "are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo."

However, it seems Kourtney wasn't too phased by the comment as she went on to post another steamy bikini pic, this time featuring the love of her life—Travis Barker. "life with you," she wrote next to the photo featuring her and her man sharing a kiss in the pool. "I couldn't love you more," the Blink-182 drummer wrote.

Even though there isn't a baby on board, Kourtney has been keeping family on the brain.