Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
We're thrilled to learn of Anderson's return to Law & Order, as it falls around his departure from Black-ish, which will debut its eighth and final season on Jan. 4 on ABC. Yet, don't expect Anderson to appear in several seasons of Law & Order, because, as of right now, he's only signed on for one season of the revival.
Anderson isn't the only exciting addition to the Law & Order cast, as Hugh Dancy has joined the revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC's Hannibal, so a crime drama is nothing new to him. In addition to Anderson and Dancy, Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan has signed onto the project as a police officer.
This casting update comes almost two months after NBC announced that the original Law & Order series would return 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010.
"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," showrunner Wolf, who created the flagship series and its hit spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, said at the time. "This is mine."
The series will pick up where the drama left off, with a closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders," according to NBC.
While we wait for more updates, be sure to binge Law & Order on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)