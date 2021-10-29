Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Black-ish Just Landed the Best Guest Star for Their Farewell Season

Black-ish announced a surprising guest star for their eighth and final season premiering in 2022. Check out the exciting details below.

By Jillian Fabiano Oct 29, 2021 12:43 AMTags
TVPoliticsMichelle ObamaCelebritiesTracee Ellis RossYara ShahidiBlack-ish
Watch: How "Black-ish" Cast Will Celebrate NAACP Award Win

This may not be a presidential election, but we're voting for Michelle Obama as Black-ish's best guest star yet. 

That's right, the former First Lady will be joining the Black-ish crew for an upcoming episode of their eight and final season. Talk about going out with a bang! 

ABC announced in a tweet on Thursday that Michelle will officially be on an episode when the final season premieres in early 2022. The account for Black-ish wrote on twitter, "#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star." 

Though exact details regarding the episode have not yet been revealed, we are already freaking out. Not to mention, we have so many questions like, Will she be playing herself? And how did this come about?

Though we are upset that the Black-ish series is coming to a close, we have been mentally preparing to say "goodbye" to the Johnson family for some time now.

photos
Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Looks

The show's creator, Kenya Barris, announced that the series, starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson and Yara Shahidi, would end after season eight in a post on Instagram back in May.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for," Barris shared in an emotional post. "It is both exciting and bittersweet to share that Black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH...and FINAL SEASON." 

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

Thanks to this new revelation, we're even more excited for the final season, and we didn't think that was possible. Now, the real question is—can we binge the last seven seasons before the new season airs? As Michelle Obama's husband once said, "Yes, we can!" 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

4

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

5

Zayn Malik Speaks Out Amid Allegation He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom