Kanye "Ye" West Announces Joint Performance With Drake After Ending Feud

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is ready to turn over a new leaf.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the "Praise God" rapper announced that Drake will join him as a special guest at his upcoming benefit concert, ending a contentious and long-running feud between the two artists.
The show will be held at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 9. According to its organizers, the event aims to "raise awareness and support" for imprisoned Chicago gang leader Larry Hover, as well as "the cause of prison and sentencing reform."
"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause," Ye said in a statement, "but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together."
Ye's practicing what he preaches. On Nov. 8, he attempted to end his rivalry with Drake by inviting the fellow rapper to perform with him at the upcoming benefit concert in a video posted on music executive James Prince's Instagram.
"I am making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake," he said. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it is time to put it to rest."
Four days prior to his invitation, Ye also expressed his admiration for Drake while on the Drink Champs podcast. "I love Drake," he shared. "I was just telling you things that he was doing in a professional game of rap that was throwing me off. And then, OK, I bit his ear, and that's what happened, that was Mike Tyson."
But that doesn't mean the two have always been on good terms. The artists' shared history has been filled with diss tracks, tweets, apologies, and more throughout the last eleven years.
That includes in 2018, when Ye took to social media to vent after discovering Drake followed his partner Kim Kardashian on Instagram amidst fan theories that she was the ‘Kiki' mentioned in his hit single "In My Feelings." Kim, who has since filed for divorce, denied the rumors and Ye later deleted the tweets.
It also continued well into 2021. Just three months earlier in August, after Drake seemingly referenced Ye and called him "burned out" while featuring on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal," Ye reportedly leaked Drake's home address in Toronto on Instagram.
Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale Monday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. PT.