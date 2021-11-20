Kanye "Ye" West Announces Joint Performance With Drake After Ending Feud

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family"

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is ready to turn over a new leaf.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the "Praise God" rapper announced that Drake will join him as a special guest at his upcoming benefit concert, ending a contentious and long-running feud between the two artists.

The show will be held at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 9. According to its organizers, the event aims to "raise awareness and support" for imprisoned Chicago gang leader Larry Hover, as well as "the cause of prison and sentencing reform."

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause," Ye said in a statement, "but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together."

Ye's practicing what he preaches. On Nov. 8, he attempted to end his rivalry with Drake by inviting the fellow rapper to perform with him at the upcoming benefit concert in a video posted on music executive James Prince's Instagram.