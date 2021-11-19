The Many Times We Shook Our Heads Watching Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson

That blink-and-you-missed-it, pre-Twitter moment, the cultural climate it occurred in and its endlessly unfortunate aftermath are the subject of The New York Times Presents' latest episode, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

Having most recently taken on the plight of Britney Spears (also, coincidentally, featuring Timberlake in not his best light), the Times' FX/Hulu documentary series again seeks to jog our jaded memories about an incident that so many people got wrong in the moment, including fellow celebrities, the first lady of the United States and countless members of the media who clucked over Jackson's "R-rated Super Bowl stunt" and came up with headlines like "Breast in Show."

"Many are are asking, what happened to the line that shouldn't be crossed?" Katie Couric said at the time, reporting on the concerns of the "many" on Today.

And in the heated, puritanical aftermath of (still shaking our heads) "Nipplegate," there was no question as to who would face the harshest consequences: The Black female pop superstar who, a decade prior, had dared to unapologetically embrace her sexuality, show off her body and declare that this was who she is and if you didn't like it... oh, well.

Malfunction's probe of the titular incident and the subsequent pearl-clutching serves as another harsh reminder that no female artist, no matter how talented or influential, has ever been too revered not to get dumped on when it suits an agenda. But the show will also make you want to crank up Designs of a Decade and dance for the duration in defiance of the B.S. that Jackson was put through.

Here are all of the punches to the gut that our sense of what's right and fair took while we were watching: