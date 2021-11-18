Feel Like a Bravolebrity With Our The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For years, fans have been begging for a Real Housewives mashup series. Finally, our requests have been filled and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is even better than we imagined. There was even drama on the private plane before the cast even arrived at the vacation house. Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, and Melissa Gorga have delivered drama, fun, fashions, and shade already.

As Ramona would say, it's a "cool water" show that we can't help obsessing over. We already have gift guides celebrating the Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and New York Housewives and now we want to highlight some of our favorite items from each series in honor of the RHUGT premiere.