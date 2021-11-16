Anna Duggar Announces Birth of 7th Baby as Husband Josh Duggar Awaits Child Porn Trial

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

The Duggar family has expanded once again.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Anna Duggar announced the arrival of her seventh child with husband Josh Duggar.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" Anna wrote on Instagram while sharing the first photo of the couple's newest baby girl.

According to her Instagram Stories, baby Madyson was born on Oct. 23 at 2:39 a.m. local time. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Baby Madyson joins older siblings Mackenzie, 12, followed by Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and 23-month-old Maryella.

While the Duggar family may have a reason to celebrate, Anna's baby news comes on the heels of Josh's legal issues. Back in April, Josh was arrested in Arkansas and charged with possession of child pornography. He previously pled not guilty and his trail is slated to begin Nov. 30.

Two months after the arrest, TLC decided to cancel the Duggar family's reality TV series and cut ties with them.