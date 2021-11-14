Retro Sneakers Are the Latest Trend It Girls Have Claimed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Loafers and clogs aren't the only trending silhouettes taking city streets and Instagram feeds by storm!

In addition to repping Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag, It Girls everywhere are bringing back classic sneaker styles from New Balance, Reebok, Nike and more. So, what's the appeal, you ask? At first we weren't sure, but after seeing so many women of all ages rock the old-school trainers, we realized that the silhouettes provide the perfect balance between utility and style.

Additionally, styles like New Balance's 574s or Reebok's Club C 85 Sneaker can be worn with just about anything. Whether you're wearing jeans, bike shorts, joggers or a slip dress, they add a sporty flare to any fit while supporting your precious soles on a jam-packed errand day.

For more style inspiration, take notes from Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid or Emily Ratajkowski—they've all been spotted repping the trending styles so effortlessly.

Below, we rounded up 11 retro sneaker styles that will help you look and feel like an It Girl.