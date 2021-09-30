Clogs Are the Latest '70s Trend to Make a Comeback & Celebs Are On Board

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As Regina George once said, "Stop trying to make fetch happen." But, the people have spoken and have made the "ugly shoe" trend a thing. However, celebs like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner and Alexa Chung proved you can rock the '70s silhouette with confidence and style.

Today, we rounded up 10 super cute styles from places like Nordstrom, J.Crew and Steve Madden that will convince those of you who are on the fence to get your clog on. From personal experience, we recommend you have some rubber soles and bandaids on-hand for preventative measures because sometimes trendsetting can be painful.

Below, 10 clogs you'll want to wear all season long!