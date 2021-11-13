Britney Spears’ Conservator Reacts to Official Termination

Watch : Britney Spears Speaks on End of Conservatorship

One of Britney Spears' conservators has weighed in after a judge terminated the legal arrangement.

On Nov. 12, a Los Angeles judge officially ended Britney's conservatorship of nearly 14 years. Her father, Jamie Spears, served as both conservator of her estate and person until 2019. At that time, he stepped down from the personal side, and Jodi Montgomery has temporarily filled in for the past two years. Jamie was suspended as conservator of her estate in September and replaced by businessman John Zabel to handle Britney's financials.

"Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards termination of her conservatorship," Jodi's attorney, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement obtained by E! News on Nov. 12.

She continued, "That day is now here."

According to the attorney, Jodi "is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship."