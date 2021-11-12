Britney Spears' Conservatorship Terminated After 13 Years

Watch : Britney Spears SLAMS Mom for Conservatorship

Britney Spears' conservatorship is finally coming to an end.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of the conservatorship on Friday, Nov. 12. Both the conservatorship of the estate and person are ending. Britney did not attend the hearing, where E! News was present.

The move comes weeks after Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, reiterated in an Oct. 28 court filing that "the time has come for Ms. Spears's freedom."

"Ms. Spears has made her wishes known about ending the conservatorship she has endured for so long and she has pleaded with the Court to 'let her have her life back,' without an evaluation, recently attending two Court hearings and asking this Court directly to end the conservatorship," he wrote in the documents. "It is respectfully submitted—with the consent of all parties—that the time has come."

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, also expressed his support for ending the conservatorship in a report filed by his legal team on Nov. 2. He'd served as conservator of her estate for 13 years and fought against his removal from the position in an August opposition before then filing a petition for termination of the conservatorship in September.

Jamie was suspended from the role of conservator of the estate later that month, with Britney's lawyer calling it a "massive" legal victory for the singer. At the time, certified public accountant John Zabel was appointed temporary conservator of her estate.