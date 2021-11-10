Sarah Jessica Parker Kicks Off Hocus Pocus 2 Filming With Sneak Peek at Sarah Sanderson

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus…and a little sneak peek!

Sarah Jessica Parker is giving the world what it's been waiting for—the return of Sarah Sanderson. Fresh off wrapping the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, the 56-year-old actress has officially begun work on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. SJP teased her followers on her Instagram Stories, Wednesday, Nov. 10, with a little look at the prep that's going down for her return as the youngest of the Sanderson sisters.

"Hair and make up test on HP2," she sings as she points the camera at "Sarah Sanderson's face," which is just makeup being blended by the on-set artist. "We'll let you know, folks, how it all turns out. How it shakes down."

Keeping her face out of the frame, the actress then gives a little look at a blond wig being prepped. "Where's Sarah? Where's Sarah," she says in the iconic witches' voice. "I'm not showing more right now. We're in the early stages."