Travis Scott Sued Over "Predictable and Preventable" Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead

A lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott and several other organizers following the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld music festival.
The musician, as well as the entertainment company Live Nation and organizers ScoreMore and ASM Global, are being sued by concertgoer Manuel Souza, who attended the Houston show on Friday, Nov. 5 that left eight people dead, including one as young as 14, and 25 people hospitalized, police previously confirmed.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Harris County District Court and obtained by E! News, the tragic event was "predictable and preventable."
The lawsuit alleges that the defendants would "ensure a safe, secure, and positive environment" for everyone in attendance, but that a "motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun."
According to the docs, Manuel "suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him."
The "plaintiff's injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of defendants' conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier," the lawsuit states.
Manuel's attorney, Steve Kherkher of the firm Kherkher Garcia, issued a statement to E! News on Sunday, Nov. 7, stating in part, "As proud residents of Houston, we are sickened by the devastating tragedy that took place on Friday night...[Travis Scott] and those who promoted and supported this concert must take responsibility for their heinous actions."
Additionally, concertgoer Kristian Paredes also filed a lawsuit against Travis and Live Nation, in addition to Drake and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, citing negligence.
According to the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Drake allegedly "came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd," and "the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured."
Live Nation, ScoreMore, ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and the NRG Stadium (where the show was held) did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment. Representatives for Travis and Drake also have yet to respond to E! News' request for comment.
A day after the tragic event, Travis paid tribute to those who lost their lives at his concert.
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he said in a statement on Twitter. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."
Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis, attended the Astroworld music festival with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and her sister Kendall Jenner. Following the incident, Kylie broke her silence on Instagram Stories.
"Travis and I are broken and devastated," she said in a statement on Saturday evening. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway [sic] by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."
Kylie added, "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."
In a statement to E! News, Houston Fire Department's Public Information Officer Asuncion Cortez said, "During the festivities up until the end of the festival, approximately 300 people were treated on site for minor injuries."
After the "mass casualty incident," he continued, "17 patients were transported to area hospitals, 12 of those patients were transported by HFD units."
Authorities also confirmed that 11 of those patients were in cardiac arrest. The case currently remains under investigation.