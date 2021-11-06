Travis Scott Speaks Out After "Mass Casualty Incident" at Astroworld Concert

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Travis Scott is paying tribute to the concertgoers who lost their lives during his Astroworld Festival event on Nov. 5.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he said in a statement on Twitter the following morning, Saturday, Nov. 6. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

According to officials, eight people have been confirmed dead after the "mass casualty incident" that took place during the artist's concert in Houston's NRG Park. In a press conference, authorities said that after 9 p.m. local time on Nov. 5, the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage" causing panic and injuries. "People began to fall out, become unconscious," officials stated, "and it created additional panic."