Will Smith Reveals Details About His "Spectacular," Sex-Filled Early Days With Jada Pinkett Smith

Watch : Will Smith Admits He Fell in LOVE With Stockard Channing

Will Smith is opening up about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, and yes, that includes their sex life.

On the Nov. 5 episode of the Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation, the 52-year-old Men in Black actor revealed to host Oprah Winfrey some naughty details about the early days of his relationship with his wife of almost 25 years, who he also wrote about in his new memoir, Will.

During the interview, Oprah read an excerpt from the book, in which Will wrote that at the start of his romance with the 50-year-old actress, the two "drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months." He added, "I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities. 1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or 2) I was going to die trying."

"Since you're not dead, we assume you won the competition," Oprah told Will, who laughed and replied, "Well, it ended up being a lot more complex than that, Oprah."