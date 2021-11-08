Captain Lee Is So Over Dinner With a Rowdy, Bourbon-Loving Group of Guests on Below Deck

A not-so-chill dinner.
Captain Lee Rosbach has dealt with his fair share of rowdy guests on Below Deck, but the group joining the charter on tonight's all-new episode seems especially rambunctious.
For proof, look no further than this exclusive sneak peek clip. In the preview, we're introduced to the primary charter guest Michael and all of his friends just as they're about to dine with Captain Lee. It's clear they've been drinking, and once Michael responds "I'd like more bourbon please" when Chief Stew Heather Chase asks him what type of water he prefers, it's clear they don't have plans to stop, either.
Well, most of them. One of Michael's friends points out that he still has "three full drinks in front of him," but this doesn't deter Michael, and instead, he responds, "How about I be in control of what I drink?"
Meanwhile, fellow friend Justin is also loading up on bourbon.
As he cracks a joke at the expense of Terry, another member of the group—"Has anybody ever told her we can't take her anywhere?"—Justin is called out by the same pal who tried to curtail Michael's drinking.
"Are you talking about yourself again? Because that's accurate too," the dutiful friend tells Justin. "You have a thermos at a formal dinner on a yacht."
Justin claims he's simply "trying to be efficient," but when Captain Lee finally joins the group for dinner, he keeps making fun of Terry.
"Jesus, Terry, you went to college?" Justin says. "I wouldn't know it by your mouth."
And when the group starts dropping—or slurring?—F-bombs, Captain Lee's facial expressions say it all: he's over the rowdy crowd.
LOL!
Watch the awkward scene play out in the above clip, and don't miss the full episode of Below Deck airing tonight, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up on the first eight seasons of Below Deck streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)