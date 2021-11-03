People's Choice Awards

Cardi B Shares Glimpse Inside Her Jaw-Dropping New York City Home

Step inside Cardi B’s new NYC home! “I am so proud of myself,” she wrote to fans on Nov. 2 while sharing a gorgeous pic. Scroll on for a look at the stunning property.

Cardi B is revealing her latest money move.
 
The Bronx native took to Instagram on Nov. 2 to share that she recently purchased a home in New York City—and understandably, couldn't be prouder.
 
"These days I don't just live one place, I'm everywhere due to my work," she captioned a photo of herself standing in the foyer of her new place. "One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I'm soo proud of myself."
 
In the stunning pic, Cardi struck a pose while standing in the foyer, of which two parallel staircases lead to the second floor. And although the home appears to be unfurnished for the moment, it's clear that the property is gorgeous all on its own.
 
"I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are," the rapper added. "Regardless of work." The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and her husband Offset, who tied the knot in September 2017, have two children together: 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 1-month-old son.

"Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY," Cardi continued. "And we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA."

Having three homes is impressive enough, but that's not all. Back in October, Cardi revealed that Offset, 29, had purchased a mansion in the Caribbean as an investment gift for her 29th birthday.
 
However, as far their latest purchase goes, the Invasion of Privacy star emphasized just what it meant to have something very close to home. "Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!," she wrote. "I have accomplished so many things, yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish."

"This is one dream I can cross off," Cardi concluded her sweet post. "Let me know if ya'll want a mini tour!"
 
Uh, yes. Sign us up please.

