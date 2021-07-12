KardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Watch Cardi B Surprise Daughter Kulture With a Jaw-Dropping Diamond Necklace

From the smile on her face, Kulture was clearly a fan of the dazzling diamond necklace mom Cardi B gifted her for her third birthday. See it for yourself here—but prepare to be blinded.

By Samantha Schnurr Jul 12, 2021 5:41 PM
Watch: Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

Cardi B famously declared, "I like diamonds"—and she's clearly passed on that love for sparkle.

In honor of her daughter Kulture's third birthday, the "WAP" rapper seemingly spared no expense—or sparkle—when she gifted Kulture a charm necklace encrusted in diamonds. The present featured five shimmering charms, including one of Minnie Mouse, the Chanel logo and a "K" initial. If you were wondering what the birthday girl thought of her dazzling gift, Cardi posted a video of the moment she presented it and let's just say Kulture had a big smile on her face. 

"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice," Cardi wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace."

Knowing Cardi and Offset's penchant for jaw-dropping gifts and elaborate celebrations, this was just one lavish detail of their daughter's special day. The couple celebrated Kulture's third birthday with an elaborate fairytale princess-themed party on Saturday, July 10, including appearances from Disney princesses, a carriage-shaped birthday cake, a ball pit, bowling and more balloons than anyone could count.

photos
Cardi B & Offset: Romance Rewind

Simply put, it was a party fit for rap royalty. 

But don't just take our word for it! See inside Kulture's incredible birthday bash below. 

Instagram / Cardi B
Make Way for Princess Kulture

Offset carries his daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
The Princess and Her Carriage

On July 10, 2021, pregnant rapper Cardi B and husband and fellow hip-hop star Offset threw their daughter Kulture Kiari a Disney princess-themed birthday party. Here is the guest of honor arriving with her parents in a Cinderella-inspired carriage.

Instagram / Cardi B
Arriving in Style

Ever wondered what it looks like from the inside of a Cinderella-inspired carriage? You're in luck.

Instagram / Cardi B
Awwww

A petting zoo was set up outside.

Instagram / Cardi B
Hi Tiana

Kulture is greeted by Princess Tiana.

Instagram / Cardi B
Crab Cake Tower

Cardi B was very excited about this.

Instagram / Cardi B
Balloon Displays

Whimsical, colorful balloons displays adorned the venue.

Instagram / Cardi B
Princess in a Box

Anyone order some princesses?

Instagram / Cardi B
Belle

She really is a funny girl.

Instagram / Cardi B
Belle and Tiana

The princesses are all smiles.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cinderella

Cinderella hangs out with the birthday girl.

Instagram / Cardi B
Princess Aurora

Sleeping Beauty also joins in on the fun.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cinderella Cake

Look at that thing!

Instagram / Cardi B
Cinderella Cake

The birthday girl received this Cinderella-inspired cake.

Instagram / Cardi B
Party Favors

Kulture checks out the decor and party favors.

Instagram / Cardi B
Daddy-Daughter Moment

Offset appears with his daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
Family Photo

Cardi B and Offset appear with their daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
Mother-Daughter Moment

Cardi B appears with her daughter.

Instagram / Cardi B
More Ball Pits

You can never have enough ball pits.

Instagram / Cardi B
After-Party

The adults had a big dance party after the kids' celebration and Cardi B had fun twerking on her husband.

Instagram / Cardi B
Bowling Alley

Bowling, anyone?

Instagram / Cardi B
Dancing Dad

Offset showcases his moves.

