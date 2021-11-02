Shakira Reflects on That "Crazy" Run-In With Wild Boars

Watch : Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son

Even Shakira is still in disbelief over her eyebrow-raising run-in with wild boars.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer created an online frenzy in September when she revealed that she had been "attacked" by two wild boars during a day out with her 8-year-old son Milan at a park in Barcelona. Shakira said at the time that the animals stole her purse, which contained her phone, and took it into the woods. Needless to say, the bizarre tale went viral.

In an interview with Glamour UK published on Nov. 1, Shakira went more into detail about the incident that will forever go down as one of the most epic celebrity stories ever.

"It's just crazy!" she said. "I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream. We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business. And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!"