Shakira Is All Smiles in First Outing Since Revealing She Was Attacked by Wild Boars

Watch : Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son

Shakira is no longer feeling like "La Tortura," or so it seems.

The global superstar appeared to be in good spirits after she was seen for the first time since revealing she was recently attacked by two wild boars. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the "Don't Wait Up" musician was spotted enjoying some fresh air.

Photographers captured Shakira flashing a wide smile and squinting her eyes from the blinding sun during her out and about.

For her afternoon outing, the Grammy winner kept things casual and low-key with her attire, as she wore a white graphic T-shirt that she paired with matching sweat pants and ankle boots.

The "Chantaje" singer's sighting comes a few days after she told her Instagram followers about the harrowing encounter she experienced with her 8-year-old son Milan in a Barcelona park.

"Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag," Shakira shared on Instagram Stories on Sept. 29. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."