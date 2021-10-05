Why Shakira Says She “Tortures” Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Over Their Kids

Watch : Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son

Maybe there's more to Shakira's hit "La Tortura" than meets the eye.



The Grammy winner is serving everything and more as Cosmopolitan's November cover star. In her interview with the outlet, the singer-songwriter confessed that it gets a little tricky trying to shut off the "producer" when she's home being a mom.

"That's when having a partner who's completely opposite in that sense comes in handy," Shakira said about soccer star Gerard Piqué, her life partner and dad to her two kids. "My mind never stops. I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he's not really my…I don't know what to call him!"



"He's my baby daddy," she continued, adding jokingly, "I torture him about every issue I see with my kids."



Shakira and Gerard made their romance Instagram official over 10 years ago, at the end of March 2011. The couple welcomed their first son, Milan, in January 2013, and their second son, Sasha, two years later, in January 2015.