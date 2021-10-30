Kendall Jenner Celebrates Boyfriend Devin Booker With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Courtside PDA

When it comes to birthday tributes, Kendall Jenner just made a slam dunk.

The reality star and model's boyfriend, Devin Booker, turned 25 on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kendall, 25, paid tribute to the NBA star on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday best friend @dbook," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji, alongside a selfie of herself sticking her tongue out playfully while lying down against the Phoenix Suns player on a striped patio lounge chair.

Kendall also shared a photo of Devin smiling, writing @dbook, along with three heart emojis.

The NBA star tweeted, "Quarter-century."

The two have been dating for more than a year. Last weekend, she attended his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Moments after the Suns won, Kendall gave her boyfriend a sweet victory kiss.

Kendall attended the game with friends Travis "Taco" Bennett and Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, one of the fellow model's BFFs. In September, the married couple vacationed with Kendall and Devin in Jamaica.