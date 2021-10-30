People's Choice Awards

Kendall Jenner Celebrates Boyfriend Devin Booker With Sweet Birthday Tribute

See Kendall Jenner's adorable tribute to her boyfriend of more than a year, NBA star Devin Booker, for his 25th birthday.

When it comes to birthday tributes, Kendall Jenner just made a slam dunk.

The reality star and model's boyfriend, Devin Booker, turned 25 on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kendall, 25, paid tribute to the NBA star on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday best friend @dbook," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji, alongside a selfie of herself sticking her tongue out playfully while lying down against the Phoenix Suns player on a striped patio lounge chair.

Kendall also shared a photo of Devin smiling, writing @dbook, along with three heart emojis.

The NBA star tweeted, "Quarter-century."

The two have been dating for more than a year. Last weekend, she attended his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Moments after the Suns won, Kendall gave her boyfriend a sweet victory kiss.

Kendall attended the game with friends Travis "Taco" Bennett and Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, one of the fellow model's BFFs. In September, the married couple vacationed with Kendall and Devin in Jamaica.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

Kendall also spent Saturday posting photos of her Halloween costumes over the years. She recently shared pics from an artistic Corpse Bride-inspired photo shoot, prompting Devin to comment, "Don't forget!"

Earlier this month, the two got into the Halloween spirit by carving pumpkins together. Kendall shared a photo showing one resembling Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas and another bearing a goofy grin.

"Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil," Devin later wrote on Twitter, to which his girlfriend responded jokingly, "i feel personally attacked."

In September, Kendall spoke about Devin on NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying the two sometimes play one-on-one basketball together and that she recently cut her hand accidentally as they played a game inside a pool at a friends' house. She said, "He just took it way too seriously, as did I, by the way."

She also said Devin loves her nephews and nieces and that he and her sister Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 3, have an "amazing relationship."

"She has the biggest crush on him," she said, "and I'm like, jealous, sometimes."

