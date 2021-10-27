Lori Loughlin Paying for 2 Students' College Tuition After Admissions Scandal

Watch : See Lori Loughlin in "When Hope Calls" Sneak Peek

Lori Loughlin is covering the costs of two students' four-year college tuition and expenses, totaling more than $500,000, following her guilty plea in the college admissions scandal, a source confirms to E! News. The move was not a part of her plea deal.

The 57-year-old actress and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 58, have been trying to move on following their involvement in the scheme. Loughlin, for instance, is set to make her return to acting in the second season of When Hope Calls.

The couple's daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Bella, 23—whose admissions to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits were part of the case—are attempting to move forward as well, with Olivia competing on the current season of Dancing With the Stars.

"They are hopeful about the future and being able to get their lives back on track," a source close to Loughlin told E! News in April. "They are more than ready to move on and put this behind them."