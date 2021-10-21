Are Carrie and Big Over? See the Sex and the City Reboot Photo That's Raising Eyebrows

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

We couldn't help but wonder: Who is Carrie Bradshaw kissing in this new photo from the Sex and the City reboot?

Sarah Jessica Parker's character was spotted locking lips with a mystery man on the set of And Just Like That… in New York on Oct. 20. The actress performed the scene with Jon Tenney, who fans may recognize from the TNT show The Closer. HBO Max has yet to reveal the actor as part of the cast, so his character's identity (and ties to Carrie) are unknown at this point.

One thing is for sure: This guy is not Mr. Big, who's played by Chris Noth. When fans saw Carrie and Big in the September teaser for the revival, the famously on-again, off-again couple, who wed in the 2008 Sex and the City movie, seemed to be doing great, holding each other and sharing a kiss in a kitchen.