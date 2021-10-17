Brian Austin Green Says "Damn I'm Lucky" in One-Year Anniversary Tribute to Sharna Burgess

Watch : Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green isn't afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve.

Need proof? The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to gush over his girlfriend and recent Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess. While the actor is known to rave over the professional dancer on social media, his heartfelt post marked an extra special occasion: Their one-year anniversary!

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before. [red heart emoji]," Brian captioned his Instagram, adding the hashtag, "#damnimlucky."

Sharna adorably commented, "I love you baby. So many more years to come. "

Additionally, the DWTS pro shared her own sweet message about the '90s heartthrob.

"1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed," Sharna began her Instagram message. "I just didn't know it yet. You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of."