Brian Austin Green Says "Damn I'm Lucky" in One-Year Anniversary Tribute to Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green isn't afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve.
Need proof? The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to gush over his girlfriend and recent Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess. While the actor is known to rave over the professional dancer on social media, his heartfelt post marked an extra special occasion: Their one-year anniversary!
"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before. [red heart emoji]," Brian captioned his Instagram, adding the hashtag, "#damnimlucky."
Sharna adorably commented, "I love you baby. So many more years to come. "
Additionally, the DWTS pro shared her own sweet message about the '90s heartthrob.
"1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed," Sharna began her Instagram message. "I just didn't know it yet. You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of."
The Australian native concluded, "I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go."
The couple's one-year anniversary comes less than a year after they took their romance public. Last December, the two jetted off to Hawaii for a romantic getaway and enjoyed some one-on-one time together.
The timing of their trip came just one month after Brian's ex, Megan Fox, filed for divorce. The exes, who share three kids—Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5—officially finalized their divorce on Oct. 15, sources confirmed to E! News.
It's clear that both Brian and Megan have moved on from their past romance, considering she's also in a relationship and has been dating Machine Gun Kelly since last year.
Back in July, Sharna proved that her and Brian's love was the real deal.
"Mushy Instagram posts aren't really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are my best friend and my favorite human, it's hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was."
She added, "I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right."