Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack While Partying With Snoop Dogg After Super Bowl

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Tom Brady is a three-time NFL MVP, and if you ask his son Jack, it also sounds like he just might be a contender for Best Dad Ever.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, where he chatted with guest Snoop Dogg about a time that Tom and son Jack, 14, once had quite a memorable night partying with the rapper. Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and he also shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The athlete recalled that, after his New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2019's Super Bowl LIII, he was celebrating at his hotel with Jack, who was then 11 years old. However, Tom suddenly realized that the festivities might be a bit too mature for the boy.

"The game ended pretty late, so it was midnight," Tom shared. "It was in our hotel. So we had this little special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up, and there was some girls—they were clothed—but at the same time, there was a pole."