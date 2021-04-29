Tom Brady Shares Rare Public Tribute to Ex Bridget Moynahan in Honor of Her Birthday

So, really no hard feelings. Because Tom Brady is publicly wishing ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan a happy birthday.

The 43-year-old quarterback took to Instagram on April 28 to celebrate the actress turning 50. Brady posted a picture of Moynahan attending the 2018 U.S. Open with their son Jack Moynahan, writing, "Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan. We hope you have a GREAT day."

The exes have proven they're on good terms before. Earlier this year, for instance, Moynahan congratulated Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating," she wrote while referencing Brady's former team. "@buccaneers #SuperBowl #GreatGame #Strong #SoProud #55."

As fans will recall, Moynahan and Brady started dating in 2004 and broke up in late 2006. The Blue Bloods star learned she was pregnant with their child just a few months after the split, when Brady had already moved on with his now-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant," the supermodel recalled in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth."