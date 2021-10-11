KardashiansTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Tom Brady Shares Precious Footage of Himself Bonding With Oldest Son Jack After Big NFL Win

After Tom Brady threw five touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in victory, he shared a sweet video of himself and son Jack, 14, from the team's locker room.

Tom Brady had a big day as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another win, but nothing compared to a chat he shared with his son following the game. 

On Sunday, Oct. 10, after the 44-year-old star NFL quarterback threw five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a big 45 to 17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Tom reposted footage from the team's Instagram Story that showed himself enjoying a tender moment with 14-year-old son Jack. As the pair walked together through the locker room, Tom had his arm around his son, who was wearing a T-shirt featuring the star's jersey number and last name.

The team's post included the message, "Father son moment," along with a weary face emoji. When he reposted the footage, Tom added the adorable note, "Best Part Of My Day," in addition to eight heart emojis. 

Tom has previously expressed his pride about Jack, posting to his Instagram Story in August that the teen had been helping the team by picking up equipment. Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and also shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Moments

Later in August, Tom celebrated Jack's 14th birthday by posting a photo to Instagram of his son on a golf course. "Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are," the athlete wrote. "You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives."

Last weekend, Gisele shared a sweet pic of Vivian and Benjamin cheering on their dad as he faced his former team, the New England Patriots. Tom's Bucs ended up prevailing in a close win. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

