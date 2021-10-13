Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack While Partying With Snoop Dogg After Super Bowl

Tom Brady is a three-time NFL MVP, and if you ask his son Jack, it also sounds like he just might be a contender for Best Dad Ever.
On Monday, Oct. 11, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, where he chatted with guest Snoop Dogg about a time that Tom and son Jack, 14, once had quite a memorable night partying with the rapper. Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and he also shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen.
The athlete recalled that, after his New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2019's Super Bowl LIII, he was celebrating at his hotel with Jack, who was then 11 years old. However, Tom suddenly realized that the festivities might be a bit too mature for the boy.
"The game ended pretty late, so it was midnight," Tom shared. "It was in our hotel. So we had this little special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up, and there was some girls—they were clothed—but at the same time, there was a pole."
Tom went on to say that Jack "had his eyes open, and he was listening to music. And I said, 'Jack, cover your eyes.' And he goes, 'Dad, I'm good. I'm good.'"
As it turned out, Jack was able to convince his dad to let him stay at the party, although Tom might not have been in a rush to fill Bridget in on the details. "It's two in the morning, and we are having the time of our life, and I'm like, 'Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain't going to see this kid for a long time,'" the star quipped.
Tom said that ultimately, the night proved to be "one of the best moments of my life," and the father-son duo still gets a kick out of reminiscing about the story to this day.
This isn't the only way that Tom and Jack enjoy bonding. After the Bucs defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 10, the NFL legend posted footage to social media of himself sharing a sweet chat with the teen in the locker room, adding the message, "Best Part of My Day."