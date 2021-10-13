Why Penn Badgley Is the "Perfect Actor to Play a Serial Killer" on You

Watch : Netflix's "You" Cast Analyzes Joe's Complex Character

Someone other than Penn Badgley playing Joe Goldberg? You've got to be kidding.

Ahead of the You season three premiere, returning Friday, Oct. 15 on Netflix, the cast exclusively dished to E! News about why Badgley is the perfect guy-next-door murderer—and we couldn't agree more.

The Gossip Girl alum is an international celebrity thanks to his sinister on-screen persona. As season three guest star Shalita Grant gushed, "He's a mega-star. My partner's family even wants his autograph."

According to Grant, it's Badgley's real-life personality that makes his You character relatable and empathetic...even when he's beating someone to death. It's that duality of charm, kindness and heart from Badgley IRL that, with a bloodied twist, can craft the complex character of Joe. "He's actually the perfect actor to play a serial killer because he's the nicest guy, in all honesty," Grant continued. "If he were a different guy, I'm not sure the show would work."