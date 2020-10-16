You Season 3 Just Added 2 New Cast Members

Season three of You is shaping up.

Netflix just announced that two new cast members have been added to the murder drama, one on each side of TV's most terrifying relationship.

Shalita Grant will play Sherry, "a 'Mom-fluencer' who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love [Victoria Pedretti] into her social circle."

Travis Van Winkle plays "the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe [Penn Badgley] into his inner circle."

So many circles going on here!

Not a whole lot is known just yet about season three of the Netflix hit, but we can make some guesses based on the surprising way that season two ended last December, with Joe and Love settling down in a little house while they waited for their daughter to be born. Of course that little house was right next door to the home of a beautiful sunbathing woman who seemed to take Joe's attention away from the mother of his child, but who's surprised by that? Certainly not us.