Why Kumail Nanjiani Feels "Very Uncomfortable" Talking About His Body

As for the Instagram post that started it all, Kumail revealed the real reason behind sharing that picture, beyond just the physical aspect.

"I shared that specifically to be like, ‘Hey, I needed to change how people saw me,' so, I could have the type of opportunities I was excited about. And those did happen!" While he's unsure if the photos are the direct cause, he added, "Now I get those opportunities. I don't just mean action stuff. I mean, like, now I get opportunities to play a normal guy. I was not seen as a normal guy before this."