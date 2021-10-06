The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: See the Bull Go Full Britney Spears

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

This Bull is ready to be in the center of the ring.

In this exclusive clip from Oct. 6's episode of The Masked Singer, the Bull channels his inner pop star by belting out Britney Spears' "Circus." The number opens with the Bull standing on a pedestal in the center of the stage, which emulates a bullring.

Bull's backup dancers are dressed to the nines as matadors, perfectly pulling together the theme. The Bull appears to be more than comfortable performing in front of an audience, as he shouts to the crowd mid-song, "Masked Singer, make some noise!"

Way to slay, Bull. And we aren't the only ones eating up this number, as judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are all seen dancing and cheering on the Bull.

"Oh my god," Jenny declares as the Bull shows off some killer dance moves. "Who is this?"

That is the mystery, Jenny.