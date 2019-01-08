Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Says He Was ''Nervous'' to Discuss His Sexuality With Her

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 2:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Todrick Hall, Taylor Swift

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The only way Todrick Hall saw himself being best friends with Taylor Swift was in his wildest dreams.

So, when he became fast friends with the superstar, it is fair to say he honestly didn't know what to expect. Taylor was and continues to be notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, as well as her political beliefs. The YouTube personality, on the other hand, is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. And in a new interview with Elite Daily, Todrick reveals that this made for an awkward situation. 

According to Hall, he tried to maintain a bit of distance with the singer at the beginning of their friendship, fearful that being open about his sexuality would drive a wedge between them. In an Instagram post from October 2018, he explained, "I didn't know where she stood on LGBTQ+ rights and I didn't honestly know if I could explain to someone with blue eyes and blonde hair what it feels like to not only walk around our country, but her neighborhood specifically."

Photos

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Pics

When the day came for Todrick to talk to her about his sexual orientation, he says he told her, "I was a little bit nervous to talk to you about my love life or whatever."

However, in the aforementioned Instagram post, he revealed his worries were for nothing. Todrick said Swift and her family "welcomed me into their home, life and family with open arms," regardless of his sexuality.

The fact that this came as such a shock to a person who is her close friend proved just how guarded Taylor has been about her life and political beliefs. It came as an even bigger shock to the nation when Swift made a rare political statement about who she would vote for a democrat in the 2018 midterm elections. 

According to Toddy, this surprising action was partly because "she has grown and evolved in her own time, as every artist has to do." Taylor herself attributed her change of heart to "several events in my life and in the world in the past two years." 

Whatever the reason, Hall is proud of his friend because he knows, "It can be very scary to potentially risk your career or your reputation to stick your neck out for something when you don't have to do it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , LGBTQ , Controversy , Politics , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alice Eve

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Rosario Dawson, Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker Spark Dating Rumors After Night Out on Broadway

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets the Last Laugh After Dance Video Goes Viral

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Let's Celebrate the 18th Birthday of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Iconic Denim Look

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Hawaii Vacation Will Make You Forget It's Winter

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Investigation Launched Over Docu-Series Misconduct Allegations

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.