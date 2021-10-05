Feel Every Chill as the Happy Face Killer Describes Why He Murders in Snapped Notorious Preview

There's nothing happy about this.

During an exclusive sneak peek at Oxygen's Snapped Notorious: The Happy Face Killer, airing Sunday, Oct. 10, investigative journalists M. William Phelps and Lauren Bright Pacheco unravel the haunting tale behind Keith Jesperson, a.k.a. The Happy Face Killer.

The two-hour special marks the 30th anniversary of the Snapped franchise and Jesperson's story is certainly the most frightening of all: the married father of two starts a killing spree after his wife leaves him. The Happy Face Killer strangled eight women in his murderous career, dumping each of their bodies along the side of the road.

Jesperson spoke with crime novelist Phelps from behind bars over the course of nine years, and finally took ownership of his crimes...after someone else originally plead guilty to them. Jesperson inspired true crime podcast, Happy Face Killer Podcast, co-hosted by Pacheco and Jesperson's own daughter, Melissa Moore Jesperson.

In a sneak peek at the Snapped Notorious special, Jesperson chillingly details one of his attacks.