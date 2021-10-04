Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Love to Son Joseph Baena in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thoughts on Katherine Marrying Actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, is saying "hasta la vista, baby" to another year.



The Terminator star, 74, took to social media over the weekend to send birthday wishes to his youngest child, who turned 24, on Oct. 2. "Happy birthday Joseph!" Arnold captioned three photos with Joseph on Twitter. "I am so proud of you, and I love you!" Sending a special shout out to his son's many endeavors, the actor added, "You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year."

In the first photo, the father-son duo snapped a pic while each enjoyed a drink; while in another, the two were photographed while out on a bike ride together. In the third, the pair struck a pose in front of a mural featuring Arnold in his bodybuilding days.



The birthday boy himself also took to Instagram to thank those who sent well wishes, which of course, included his famous dad.