Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Blake Shelton Sends Love to His "Better Half" Gwen Stefani in Birthday Tribute

"My WIFE!!!! I love you," Blake Shelton wrote on Instagram to celebrate Gwen Stefani's 52nd birthday on Sunday, Oct. 3.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 03, 2021 9:40 PMTags
Gwen StefaniBirthdaysTributeCouplesBlake SheltonCelebrities
Watch: Gwen Stefani Corrects Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her Last Name

Blake Shelton is "happy anywhere" with Gwen Stefani!

It's been nearly three months since the power couple tied the knot at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and it looks like they're loving their newlywed status. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the "Honey Bee" crooner took to Instagram to gush over the former No Doubt frontwoman to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my better half..," Blake, 45, captioned his post, alongside a black-and-white photo of their wedding day. "My WIFE!!!! I love you."

While The Voice coach and birthday girl have yet to publicly share details about their festivities, the two haven't shied away from showing their affection for one another. In July, Gwen raved over her husband while speaking on the Tell Me About It podcast.

"The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said about Blake.

photos
Gwen Stefani's The Voice Looks

The California native continued, "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy—he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

Of course the "Don't Speak" singer isn't the only one to swoon over her relationship. Relive the pair's sweetest messages about each other in our gallery below!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Twitter
Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

2

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

3

Jennifer Garner Texts Person She Thought Was Alias Star and...

4

Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram to Show Off Hair Transformation

5

Untangling the Heartbreaking Timeline Preceding Gabby Petito's Death

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence Bares Baby Bump in One of Her Cutest Maternity Looks

Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani His "Better Half" in Birthday Tribute

Every Sopranos Murder, Ranked From Gruesome to Heartbreaking

Grimes Reveals Why She Trolled Paparazzi After Elon Musk Split

NFL Star Carl Nassib Reveals There's an "Awesome Guy" in His Life

Clare Crawley Speaks About Perseverance After She and Dale Moss Split

Pete Davidson Jokes About His "Cool Dress" From Met Gala on SNL