See Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber and More Alias Stars Reunite for Anniversary Party

Sydney Bristow and crew, is that you?
Hard to believe, but it's officially been 20 years since Jennifer Garner starred as double agent Sydney Bristow in Alias. And in celebration of the epic milestone, the cast got back together for what seemed like an unforgettable anniversary party on Thursday, Sept. 30.
"Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork," Jennifer captioned an Instagram video of the show's stars, which featured pictures of them from the series compared to now at the celebration. "If you're an idea born of @jjabramsofficial's brain—you're a big one; JJ's ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN."
It seems like most of the cast was able to make it to the festivities, including stars Michael Vartan, Gina Torres, Victor Garber, Kevin Weisman and Merrin Dungey.
"Since the end of the show, April of 2005," Jennifer continued, "Running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!"
The 13 Going on 30 star also gave a shoutout to those who couldn't make it, which included series creator J.J. Abrams, writing, "We missed everyone who was working and couldn't make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again."
Other stars from the series (who may not have been able to make it) included Bradley Cooper, Carl Lumbly, Greg Grunberg, David Anders, Mia Maestro, Lena Olin, Terry O'Quinn and Balthazar Getty.
Revealing that she has officially joined the TikTok universe, Jennifer concluded her post, "The 20th anniversary also seemed like as good an excuse as any to join TikTok. No dot in the middle over there, but the same nonsense—jennifergarner on TikTok—I am more embarrassed for myself than you could possibly be for me, so just please—avert your gaze."
Jennifer Garner on TikTok? Our gaze is locked in.
If you're feeling nostalgic and need more Alias, we've uncovered 20 secrets about the hit show.