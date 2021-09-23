Do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Know the Sex of Their Baby? She Says...

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings With Baby No. 2

Does Kylie Jenner have something brewing for the name of her second child?

In a 73 Questions interview for Vogue conducted inside her $36.5 million Los Angeles home, the makeup mogul, who is pregnant with her second baby, was asked if she has a moniker picked out for 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster's future sibling.

"Well, we need to find out the gender first," Kylie shared in the Sept. 23 video, revealing she and Travis Scott have "decided to wait."

During the interview, the reality star, who confirmed her pregnancy in a family video posted on Instagram on Sept. 7, said Stormi is very excited to become a big sister.

Kylie also dished about her pregnancy cravings. "Frozen yogurts and In-N-Out [Burger], always," she said. The star also said that recently, she has "been really into candy."