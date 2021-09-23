Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Know the Sex of Their Baby? She Says...

Pregnant Kylie Jenner took part in Vogue's 73 Questions segment and answered questions about her pregnancy. Find out what she said regarding the sex of her second baby.

By Corinne Heller Sep 23, 2021
PregnanciesKardashiansKylie JennerStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings With Baby No. 2

Does Kylie Jenner have something brewing for the name of her second child?

In a 73 Questions interview for Vogue conducted inside her $36.5 million Los Angeles home, the makeup mogul, who is pregnant with her second baby, was asked if she has a moniker picked out for 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster's future sibling.

"Well, we need to find out the gender first," Kylie shared in the Sept. 23 video, revealing she and Travis Scott have "decided to wait."

During the interview, the reality star, who confirmed her pregnancy in a family video posted on Instagram on Sept. 7, said Stormi is very excited to become a big sister.

Kylie also dished about her pregnancy cravings. "Frozen yogurts and In-N-Out [Burger], always," she said. The star also said that recently, she has "been really into candy."

Every Sweet Moment From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Pregnancy Video

Stormi herself also appears in the video, opening the door to 73 Questions creator Joe Sabia with a huge smile. She is also seen playing on a swing set next to her "Lovie," Kris Jenner, who asks Kylie what she learned about herself when she became a mom.

The 24-year-old's response, "Just how much patience I have."

Meanwhile, we've learned this time around just how great her pregnancy style is, the star showcasing her bump in white crop top under a blazer. And that's just one of her many fab maternity looks.

