Christina Haack Is Engaged to Joshua Hall 3 Months After Finalizing Ant Anstead Divorce

Warning: This news may have you flipping out.
Close to three months after finalizing her divorce from Ant Anstead, Christina Haack has found love again. In fact, E! News has learned the Flip or Flop star is engaged to Joshua Hall.
Christina confirmed the news through Instagram on Monday, Sept. 20 by updating her bio to include a ring emoji next to the name Josh Hall. She also posted several photos from a recent couple's trip to Montage Los Cabos with the heart, lock, key and engagement ring emoji.
"You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," the Christina on the Coast star previously shared online. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."
Fans first speculated that the couple may have taken the next step in their relationship when Christina posted a photo on her Instagram Stories that showcased a brand-new ring on that finger. She would later delete the memory.
Photos also surfaced of the Flip or Flop star back home in Southern California wearing a new piece of jewelry. For now, details of the proposal remain top secret.
Back in July, photos first surfaced of Christina and Joshua as they arrived at a Los Angeles airport holding hands. While the world was just getting wind of their romance, an insider told E! News, "They've been dating for the last few months."
Although some fans were quick to send well wishes to the HGTV star in regards to her new relationship, others were more critical. Ultimately, Christina decided to clap back to those who weren't exactly positive.
"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," she wrote on July 8. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."
The Wellness Remodel author added, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38—I'll do what I want."
Before her relationship with Joshua, Christina was married to Ant for two years and welcomed a son named Hudson, 2. Christina also shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa: Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 6.
As for what makes Christina's relationship with Joshua so special, we'll let her explain in her own words. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she previously wrote on Instagram. "We decided what's in the past, is in the past."
And now, it's all about a beautiful future ahead.