Christina Haack Is Engaged to Joshua Hall 3 Months After Finalizing Ant Anstead Divorce

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Warning: This news may have you flipping out.

Close to three months after finalizing her divorce from Ant Anstead, Christina Haack has found love again. In fact, E! News has learned the Flip or Flop star is engaged to Joshua Hall.

Christina confirmed the news through Instagram on Monday, Sept. 20 by updating her bio to include a ring emoji next to the name Josh Hall. She also posted several photos from a recent couple's trip to Montage Los Cabos with the heart, lock, key and engagement ring emoji.

"You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," the Christina on the Coast star previously shared online. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."

Fans first speculated that the couple may have taken the next step in their relationship when Christina posted a photo on her Instagram Stories that showcased a brand-new ring on that finger. She would later delete the memory.