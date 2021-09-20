2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Christina Haack Fuels Joshua Hall Engagement Rumors After Posting and Deleting Ring Photo

Are Christina Haack and Joshua Hall engaged? Find out why the HGTV star's recent social media activity is fueling relationship speculation.

Christina Haack isn't just upgrading her new beachfront home.

It appears the Christina on the Coast star recently added a major jewelry piece to her collection. On Sunday, Sept. 19, the reality-TV personality was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while cozying up to her boyfriend Joshua Hall, who she began dating earlier this summer.

The couple quickly sparked engagement rumors after Christina flashed her shiny accessory during their PDA-filled beach day. Then she raised even more eyebrows when, that same day, she posted then deleted a picture of herself and Josh in Mexico together, with a heart emoji over her ring finger.

Although Christina and Josh haven't commented on whether or not they've updated their relationship status, their outing did mark a special occasion.

"Happy birthday baby," the HGTV star captioned her Instagram post on Sunday. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

2021 Celebrity Engagements

She added, "Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."

In recent months, Christina hasn't shied away from the spotlight on her romance. However, she's made it very clear that she's not tolerating any negativity directed toward the couple.

 

"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," Christina wrote on July 8. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

She added, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."

