Go Inside the Star-Studded 2021 Emmys After-Parties

After the award show, the stars continued to celebrate TV's big night at a slew of after-parties, and we’ve got your ticket in.

What comes after TV's biggest night? Why, the sequel, of course. 

After the 2021 Emmys wrapped at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, its star-studded attendees headed over to the after-parties—and some casts had more reason to celebrate than others.

Earlier in the night, The Crown dominated the dramas with 11 awards, The Queen's Gambit led the limited series with another 11 and Ted Lasso came out on top among the comedies with seven. All three shows also won the main prize in their respective categories.  

Just like on the red carpet, the celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the after-parties with multiple wardrobe changes. The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy, for instance, slipped out of her gorgeous Dior gown and into a stylish two-piece silk set, and Insecure's Issa Rae switched out of her shimmery, see-through Aliétte attire and into another dazzling dress. 

Want a peek inside the Emmys after-parties?  

Scroll on for photos from the star-studded soirées.

Backgrid
Anya Taylor-Joy

After The Queen's Gambit won the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Anya Taylor-Joy attended an after-party held at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel. Just look at that cape!

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Julianne Nicholson & Kate Winslet

Julianne Nicholson and Kate Winslet, who won in the supporting and lead actress categories for their limited series Mare of Easttown, celebrated their victories at HBO/ HBO Max's post-Emmys reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis & Brendan Hunt

Talk about a winning team! Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt were clearly excited about Ted Lasso's seven Emmy wins, including the Outstanding Comedy Series prize.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Issa Rae and Michaela Coel

Issa Rae, who was up in two categories for A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Michaela Coel, who won an Emmy for her outstanding writing on I May Destroy You, each revealed a fabulous second look for HBO/ HBO Max's post-Emmys reception. Rae changed from her amazing Aliétte gown into another head-turning dress, and Coel slipped out of her beautiful neon Christopher John Rogers ensemble into a stunning suit.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
The Weeknd & Kate Winslet

You could be blinded by the lights of the sheer star power in this photo. Winslet and The Weeknd posed for a pic at HBO/ HBO Max's post-Emmys reception.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Hannah Einbinder & Jean Smart

Love Ava and Deborah Vance's friendship? Well, wait until you see this picture. Hannah Einbinder, who was nominated for her supporting role in Hacks, and Jean Smart, who took home the trophy for her lead role in the comedy series, were all smiles at the HBO/ HBO Max's post-Emmys reception.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Conan O'Brien & Michaela Coel

After hilariously crashing a few Emmy speeches, Conan O'Brien kept the good times rolling at HBO/ HBO Max's post-Emmys reception, where he and Coel saluted each other.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Evan Peters

Evan Peters celebrated his Emmy win for his supporting role in the limited series Mare of Easttown at HBO/ HBO Max's post-Emmys reception.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

And the award for cutest couple goes to… Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys reveled in his Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series nomination for Perry Mason.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Brendan Hunt & Cristo Fernández

Whether on or off the field, Ted Lasso's Hunt and Cristo Fernández always seem to have a blast.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, who was nominated for her lead role in and executive producing of The Flight Attendant, took her fashion to new heights with this Vera Wang Haute gown at HBO/ HBO Emmys reception.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Phil Dunster & Hannah Waddingham

Waddingham celebrated her Emmy win for her supporting role with Ted Lasso co-star Phil Dunster.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky & Paul W. Downs

Hacks' creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs marked the show's three Emmy wins with a celebratory evening at HBO/ HBO Max's reception.

 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Brett Goldstein & Juno Temple

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, who won the award for his supporting role in the comedy, and Juno Temple, who was also up for her supporting role in the series, enjoyed a post-Emmys bash.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max
Yvette Nicole Brown & Robin Thede

Yvette Nicole Brown and Robin Thede attended the HBO/HBO Max Emmy reception in style.

