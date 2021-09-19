Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Best of GLAMBOT: Emmys Edition

It's time for the small screen to receive a really big celebration.

The 2021 Emmys are here, and your favorite prime time stars from network television and streaming platforms are coming together to celebrate the best work of the past year when most of us were watching even more shows than usual.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the three-hour live telecast will be held primarily outdoors at The Event Deck at L.A. Live. With pandemic precautions in place, your favorite stars are ready for a safe but thrilling night ahead.

For starters, all eyes are on the Outstanding Drama Series category, in which Regé-Jean Page and the cast of Bridgerton will face off against The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and This Is Us.

As for the Outstanding Comedy Series category, fans are cheering on Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso. At the same time, they have stiff competition from The Kominsky Method, Pen15 and Cobra Kai.