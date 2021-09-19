2021 EMMY AWARDS

How to Watch Tonight's Show on TV and Online
EmmysE! GlambotKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Cedric the Entertainer will host the 2021 Emmys live from Los Angeles. See what Kaley Cuoco, Regé-Jean Page, Tracee Ellis Ross and more nominees are wearing to the event.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 19, 2021 10:22 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebrities
Watch: Best of GLAMBOT: Emmys Edition

It's time for the small screen to receive a really big celebration

The 2021 Emmys are here, and your favorite prime time stars from network television and streaming platforms are coming together to celebrate the best work of the past year when most of us were watching even more shows than usual.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the three-hour live telecast will be held primarily outdoors at The Event Deck at L.A. Live. With pandemic precautions in place, your favorite stars are ready for a safe but thrilling night ahead.

For starters, all eyes are on the Outstanding Drama Series category, in which Regé-Jean Page and the cast of Bridgerton will face off against The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and This Is Us.

As for the Outstanding Comedy Series category, fans are cheering on Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso. At the same time, they have stiff competition from The Kominsky Method, Pen15 and Cobra Kai

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

And it wouldn't be an award show without some fabulous fashion. From Emmy-nominated actresses Kaley Cuoco and Tracee Ellis Ross to Emma Corrin and Uzo Aduba, there are many stars to keep up with as the red carpet opens up.

Fortunately, E! News is here to help with our massive arrivals gallery updating throughout the night. Keep scrolling to see who dressed to impress and turned heads for all the right reasons. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ashley Nicole Black

    

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Amber Ruffin

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cecily Strong

    

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Olivia Colman

     

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Nicole Byer

In Christian Siriano

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Karamo

   

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emerald Fennell

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Josh O'Connor

In Loewe

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Peter Cameron & Frances Cameron

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Zuri Hall

In Rani Zakhem Couture

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay

In Christopher John Rogers

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Julie Anne Robinson & Edward Robinson

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Nina Fiore

     

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Scott Evans

    

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Suzanne Mackie

   

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
Robert Fox

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jac Schaeffer

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Matt Shakman

    

Trending Stories

1

These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards Will Leave You in Awe

2

You Won't Believe the Stars Who Were Almost Cast on Friends

3

A Look Back at the Boldest Fashion Statements at the Emmys

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the Emmys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick & Kids Have Sweet Vegas Outing After Amelia Hamlin Split

2

These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards Will Leave You in Awe

3

Where Does Bridgerton Rank Among the Sexiest TV Shows?

4

A Look Back at the Boldest Fashion Statements at the Emmys

5

Book a One-Way Flight Through Kaley Cuoco's Best Red Carpet Looks