Did Kanye West Attend the 2021 Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? The Truth About Her Masked Date

Kimye fans were sent into a frenzy after a mystery man in a masked ensemble, who looked eerily similar to Kanye West, accompanied Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13.

Not to mention, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's outfit alone sparked chatter online after she made a dramatic red carpet entrance in a polarizing look by Balenciaga. For the momentous occasion, Kim donned a full-body get-up featuring a black face covering that she paired with a body-hugging T-shirt dress, catsuit and jersey boots.

While many believed Kanye made a surprise appearance at the fashion extravaganza, a source exclusively tells E! News he didn't attend the Met Ball.

Instead, the person standing by the KKW Beauty founder's side in an incognito look was none other than designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga.