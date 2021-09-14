Camila Cabello Says She "Tried" To Get Shawn Mendes to Go Shirtless at 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's tour d'amour continues, as the couple takes their love to the 2021 Met Gala.

This month alone, they've already walked the red carpet together for her Cinderella premiere in Miami and appeared at the 2021 VMAs with separate performances. Now, they're at each other's side's for fashion's most exclusive party, dressed in dark Michael Kors looks for the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

She arrived in a purple sequined gown with a feathery train, while he had on a leather jacket, black trousers, suspenders and a dice-inspired necklace.

However, Camila told Vogue one part of Shawn's look wasn't exactly as she wanted it to be.

"I almost tried to get him to take that jacket off down there," the Fifth Harmony alum teased of the fashion choice that would have left her boyfriend entirely shirtless. "I was like, ‘Take it off! Take it off!'" Sorry to say, he kept it on.

The pair also explained the process of deciding what they'd wear in order to coordinate, but not totally twin. Camila said they were both caught up in how they'd look at first, with Shawn noting, "I was worried for a second." Camila joked, "Yeah, what are you wearing?" Ultimately, she let Kors' experience with Studio 54 inspire her jewel-toned outfit.