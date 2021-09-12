Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Turn Up the Heat During Solo 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Appearances

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have us saying "My Oh My."
The couple, who are usually known for making a grand entrance together, raised a few eyebrows when they walked the red-carpet separately at the 2021 MTV Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12 at New York City's Barclays Center.
But, not to worry—Shawn told MTV on the red carpet that he was looking forward to "[seeing] his girlfriend's performance." And much like their recent Cinderella movie premiere appearance in Miami, the two slayed the red carpet with their statement-making fashion.
Considering the MTV VMAs is the place to push the style boundaries, the former Fifth Harmony member made sure to rise to the occasion. Camila opted for a bold look, wearing a fuchsia pink and red dress, complete with a corset and stunning bow. Shawn followed suit (see what we did there?!) with an equally eye-catching ensemble. The "Stitches" singer dressed to impress and looked white-hot in a head-to-toe cream-colored look.
All in all, Camila and Shawn made fans swoon with their individual knock-out styles while they each posed for photos.
What's more? The "Havana" singer also totally aced this red carpet after previously revealing she "passed out" at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film. While inside The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30, the Cinderella star told the crowd about her situation backstage.
"I'm sorry, I just passed out, but I'm back!" the 24-year-old pop star shared, as she joined co-stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and other cast members. "I literally just passed out, and now I'm back and I'm ready to read my notes."
"All I can say is this was such an incredible experience," she added. "I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it and not f--k it up. And I'm happy I didn't f--k it up. And I'm grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."
Two days later, she looked like she was back in her element at the Miami premiere of the Amazon Prime movie. For the event, Camila dazzled in a white top and yellow ballgown skirt, while Shawn showed some skin in a sheer black button-down shirt and white pants.
Now, the couple is turning heads once again at the MTV VMAs, and their red carpet arrival isn't the only thing worth noting. Later tonight, the 23-year-old star and Camila are set to hit the stage, separately this time, with the actress performing her new single, "Don't Go Yet."
Other notable performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Kacey Musgraves.
Additionally, Shawn could go home with an iconic moon man since he's nominated for Best Pop for his hit, "Wonder."
But the night is still young, which means anything could happen—especially at an event like the MTV Video Music Awards.
