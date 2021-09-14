Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Unafraid to Get Political at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

D.C. has arrived in NYC.

On Monday, Sept. 13, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived in her home state for a very special occasion: the 2021 Met Gala. And while this may be Fashion's biggest night, the Congresswoman wasn't afraid to make a political statement with her gown. No, really.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez fit right in among the biggest names in Fashion and Hollywood, as she donned a striking white mermaid-style gown. However, the dress had an important message on the back, which read, "Tax the rich."

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has already reacted strongly to the bold ensemble. Case in point: One social media user commented, "AOC PULLED UP AND REALLY SAID: eat the rich LMAO,"

Another wrote, "aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala"

Ocasio-Cortez isn't the only public servant to attend the 2021 Met Gala, as Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney also attended the star-studded event. In fact, Rep. Maloney also made a statement with her ensemble, as she wore a headline-making dress that supported the Equal Rights Amendment.