See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala Celebrity Couples That Are Total Glam Goals

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Adrien Brody strutted alongside girlfriend and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman in complementary 'fits, while Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."

As for her pre-Met Gala prep, the athlete said, "It definitely took me a while, it took me a couple of hours." Plus, her daughter Olympia was teasing her during the glam session!

James Corden, looking dapper in Gucci, and his wife Julia Carey rocked the beige carpet as well. Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley were glowing during their parents' night out. Plus, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's son Charles Shaffer and his wife Elizabeth Shaffer made their grand return to the Met Gala steps.

And, the Gen Z quotient went way up thanks to Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz's posh entrance. (Yes, we just referenced Brooklyn's mom Victoria Beckham, clothing designer and Posh Spice superstar Spice Girls alum).