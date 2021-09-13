See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

It's the ultimate date night for A-listers! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, plus more fashionable couples sizzled on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13.

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Adrien Brody strutted alongside girlfriend and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman in complementary 'fits, while Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."

As for her pre-Met Gala prep, the athlete said, "It definitely took me a while, it took me a couple of hours." Plus, her daughter Olympia was teasing her during the glam session

James Corden, looking dapper in Gucci, and his wife Julia Carey rocked the beige carpet as well. Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley were glowing during their parents' night out. Plus, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's son Charles Shaffer and his wife Elizabeth Shaffer made their grand return to the Met Gala steps. 

And, the Gen Z quotient went way up thanks to Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz's posh entrance. (Yes, we just referenced Brooklyn's mom Victoria Beckham, clothing designer and Posh Spice superstar Spice Girls alum). 

photos
What designers did your favorite celeb duos rock this evening? Grab your stars and stripes, and keep scrolling see how every power couple took on the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie

Winter has arrived on the second Monday of September, thanks to Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's neon-hued arrival. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Tennis superstar and fashion designer Serena Williams returns to the Met Gala with Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian. Her feathered ombré cape perfectly framed an embroidered lace bodysuit. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chance the Rapper & Kristen Corley

Chance the Rapper and wife Kristen Corley took parents night out to a whole new level. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

Just three months after making their red carpet debut together, Adrien Brody and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman attend the 2021 Met Gala. The couple have been dating for two years. 

John Shearer/WireImage
James Corden & Julia Carey

Comedian James Corden, wearing Gucci, and wife Julia Carey pose on the beige (not red!) carpet. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and model fiancée Nicola Peltz spiced up the red carpet. Peltz wore a sorbet-hued Valentino gown straight off the runway. Are we the only ones who are seeing How to Marry a Millionaire meets Malibu Barbie vibes here? 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Charles Shaffer & Elizabeth Shaffer

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's son Charles Schaffer opted for traditional black tie attire with wife Elizabeth Shaffer by his side.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adam Mosseri & Monica Mosseri

Honorary Met Gala chair and sponsor, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took on a playful King of Hearts-inspired argyle suit alongside wife Monica Mosseri, wearing a deconstructed gown. 

